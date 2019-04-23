Expect delays on Auckland motorways after car fire

Car on fire near Auckland's southwestern motorway this morning - Mark Robb/Facebook.

SH 20 near the Lambie Drive which connects with SH1 the Auckland and Hamilton motorway could face delays on the roads after a car was engulfed in flames just after 6:40am this morning which blocked the left eastbound lane.

NZTA said via Twitter "Please pass the incident with care and expect some delays."

Burning car on southwestern motorway - Mark Robb/Facebook

New Zealand Police say, "Emergency services are responding to reports of a car on fire near the Southwestern Motorway in Auckland."

"Nobody is in the car and it is unclear at this stage how the fire started."

"The car is reported to be just off the motorway, where State Highway 1 connects with State Highway 20, near Lambie Drive."

"Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays, and are requested to take alternative routes where possible." says a police spokesperson.