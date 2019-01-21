EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: A fresh outlook with Shane Taurima

Acting CEO of Māori Television Shane Taurima has today announced a new framework which lays out the outcomes the broadcaster wants to achieve over the next three years.
Taurima gives Te Kāea an in-depth look into the new framework and discusses the benefits for audiences and Māori Television as a whole.
The framework focuses on inspiring the revitalisaion of te reo and tikanga Māori and comprises four main outcomes;
Mana Tuakiri
Kia tokomaha ake ngā tāngata e uara ana ki te reo me ngā tikanga Māori hei wāhanga o tō tātau tuakiri-ā-motu
More people value te reo me ngā tikanga Māori as part of our national identity
Mana Rangatahi
Kia tokomaha ake te hunga rangatahi e hiamo ana ki te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori
More young people are excited about te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori
Mana Reo
More people are engaged with high quality reo Māori and Māori content
Kia tokomaha ake ngā tāngata e toro ana i ngā kaupapa Māori me ngā kaupapa e kounga nei te reo Māori
Mana Māori
Māori Television inspires the revitalisaion of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori
Kia whakaawetia te whakaoranga o te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori e tā mātau whakahaere
Taurima says action is already underway to achieve these outcomes.