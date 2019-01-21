EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: A fresh outlook with Shane Taurima

Acting CEO of Māori Television Shane Taurima has today announced a new framework which lays out the outcomes the broadcaster wants to achieve over the next three years.

Taurima gives Te Kāea an in-depth look into the new framework and discusses the benefits for audiences and Māori Television as a whole.

The framework focuses on inspiring the revitalisaion of te reo and tikanga Māori and comprises four main outcomes;

Mana Tuakiri

Kia tokomaha ake ngā tāngata e uara ana ki te reo me ngā tikanga Māori hei wāhanga o tō tātau tuakiri-ā-motu

More people value te reo me ngā tikanga Māori as part of our national identity

Mana Rangatahi

Kia tokomaha ake te hunga rangatahi e hiamo ana ki te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori

More young people are excited about te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori

Mana Reo

More people are engaged with high quality reo Māori and Māori content

Kia tokomaha ake ngā tāngata e toro ana i ngā kaupapa Māori me ngā kaupapa e kounga nei te reo Māori

Mana Māori

Māori Television inspires the revitalisaion of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori

Kia whakaawetia te whakaoranga o te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori e tā mātau whakahaere

Taurima says action is already underway to achieve these outcomes.