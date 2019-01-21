Everest meets Hikurangi

Tenzing family arrive to Hiruharama Marae, Ruatorea - Video / Radio Ngāti Porou

Ngāti Porou is hosting the whānau of Tenzing Norgay who, along with Sir Edmund Hilary, made the first successful ascent of Mt Everest.

The visit is part of the Ngā Maunga Kōrerorero o te Ao- The Talking Mountains of the World initiative and the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

Sherpa Tenzing's visiting family includes his sons Norbu Tenzing and Dharmey Norgay, Dharmey's wife Sonam Dorji and Norbu's daughter Olivia Tenzing-Norgay.

Today's pōwhiri is the start of their collaboration with iwi across Aotearoa, with Ngāti Porou being the first iwi hosts.

Ngāti Porou welcome Tenzing family members to Aotearoa

Around 150 people gathered for the auspicious occasion, including iwi dignitaries and local government representatives such as chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Porou, Selwyn Parata and Gisborne mayor Meng Foon.

Norbu Tenzing talked about how his father felt a close affinity with Māori.

"When we were growing up, we heard more about Aotearoa than any other country," he said.

Today the Tenzing brothers will give presentations about their maunga, Chomolungma, popularly known as Mt Everest.

Tomorrow, they will be visiting Hikurangi for a dawn ceremony at Te Takapau a Maui.

