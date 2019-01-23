Empowering student leaders

Over a hundred High School leaders from all over Auckland will partake in the annual ASB Polyfest leadership conference today.

Due to its success in its first year, the organisers decided to expand the event into a two-day format with an emphasis on teaching these young leaders life skills, leadership skills, and culture.

ASB Polyfest director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu says, “This year’s ASB Polyfest Leaders Conference has a strong focus on leadership, as well as providing a deeper understanding of culture and language in preparation for the 2019 ASB Polyfest. We will also be teaching the student leaders who attend time management, teamwork, and transferable skills such as CV prep and financial literacy.”

The two-day event will include Māori and Pacific keynote speakers, dance challenges, video challenges, and cultural masterclass.

Leo-Mauu says, “This year we are bringing in another great line-up of cultural masters to support and mentor our student leaders.”

This conference is designed to prepare and empower students for the school year as well as prepare them for the annual ASB Polyfest competition that will commence in seven weeks’ time.

"It’s important to bring the student leaders together before ASB Polyfest. It gives us time to encourage them, to teach them the skills they might need to get their groups started while bringing them together and uniting them as leaders,” says Leo-Mauu.

The conference will take place at MIT Manukau Campus.