Emotional homecoming for Warriors star Adam Blair

The children of Ōtāngarei are inspiring a home town hero who comes from one of Northland's most impoverished suburbs.

"When you come back and see the places that you grow up in, then the things that we didn't have - it's mean" says a teary-eyed Adam Blair (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) recounting his childhood in Ōtāngarei.

It's where Warriors star Adam Blair's past literally meets his present.

The 32 year-old, making a surprise appearance at Ōtangarei School to give back to the community that gave him so much.

"When I was sitting there and they were singing to us, that's what I saw - I don't know if I felt a little bit emotional, there's a little bit of me feeling that geez I can see myself in those kids" says Blair.

It's all part of the KidsCan's "Raincoats for Kids" programme - the first roll out of Warriors jackets to low-decile schools around the country, with two more scheduled across the country.

"It's the times where you actually have a crack at life, and see what you want to do and actually make something of yourself to get... it takes you there to get out of a place like this" says Blair.

The Warriors hard man says it's amazing what sharing something as simple as a jacket can do for the children in Otangarei.

"That's one thing I try and instill in my kids is about being grateful because the things that they have now not many kids have what they do" he adds.

Blair adds that despite the many sporting achievements he has reached in his 13 year NRL career, it's the humility that comes from home that he credits the most.

"Hopefully coming back today with a few of the boys, if it can give one kids a little bit of hope - that yes there are oppurtunities if you're willing to work hard and get out of here."

On Saturday, the former student of Ōtāngarei School and his Warriors outfit will take on the Tigers at Toll Stadium, Ōkara.