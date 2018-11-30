Education key to changing HIV perception

It's World AIDS Day this Saturday and a new national survey shows that there are still misconceptions around HIV that are contributing to harmful stigma for people living with HIV.

The findings by New Zealand AIDS Foundation (NZAF) and Positive Women showed:

88% of Kiwis would be uncomfortable having a sexual relationship with someone living with HIV.

46% were uncomfortable letting a child play with another child living with HIV.

38% would be uncomfortable having a flatmate living with HIV.

NZAF CE Jason Myers says people liviing with HIV (PLHIV) are often already internalising a lot of stigma around sex and relationships which can result in feeling isolated and like they aren't able to love.

"These can be changed with a bit of education," he says.

Myers says HIV can only be transmitted via unprotected sexual intercourse, sharing needles, breastfeeding or direct blood to blood contact

"This demolishes arguments against letting children play as they should be free to at the local playground."

"Transmissions between wounds are extremely rare and both parties would need to be bleeding profusely for transmission to occur- a very unlikely playtime occurrence."



Myers also says there is no risk in sharing a living space with a person living with HIV.

"Like anyone living with a condition that requires daily medication - advances in science mean PLHIV are empowered to live fulfilling and social lives."

NZAF say stigma is a major barrier to seeking treatment, testing and support services that can have negative health outcomes for PLHIV and can contribute to transmission rates.

However with the help of the public, HIV transmission in New Zealand could end by 2025.

Other information from NZAF: