Duo appear in court over camping ground death

Two men are in court this week for the assault of a 22-year-old man who died in the Bay of Plenty two weeks ago.

Freedom Taikato was found dead at a camping ground on Matakana Island on New Year's Day.

A 23-year-old and a 59-year-old man have been arrested and are reappearing in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

The investigation into Mr Taikato's death is continuing, based in Tauranga and periodically on Matakana Island.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson says Police are unable to comment further at this stage given the matter is before the courts.