Offenders and ex-prisoners are being given a second chance with a driving programme in the Eastern BOP aimed at helping young people off the pathway to prison and into work.

NZ Howard League for Penal Reform CEO Mike Williams says the programme includes covering the costs of getting the correct ID needed for a licence and paying for the driving tests.

Mike Williams speaking in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

