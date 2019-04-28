Discussions still underway for Ngāpuhi mandate

Around 170 Ngapuhi descendants gathered in Northland this weekend to discuss how the iwi can collectively move forward since the Tuhoronuku mandate was voted down last year.

Whangarei hapū spokesperson Huhana Lyndon says, “Hapū are wanting to self-govern their own districts for housing. So these discussions will continue for a few more months.”

Ngāpuhi rejected a revised mandate for settlement after last year’s vote of more than 70 of the tribes 150 hapū rejected Tūhoronuku.

Iwi Leader Moka Puru says, “The crown are a bunch humbugs claiming that Ngāuphi didn't cede their sovereignty, and Andrew Little is ensuring that our iwi of Ngāpuhi is united. “

Most hapu says they don't want a settlement under Tūhoronuku, the result of which has caused division among the iwi.

Iwi Leader Taipari Munro says, “Since the beginning, the government has divided our people. Pākēhā uses the phrase "a cat amongst the pigeons". That's exactly it and I grief for my people because to this day we're still seeking for solutions.”

Ngāpuhi is expected to hold these formal gatherings in order to find solutions for an iwi mandate every 3 months.