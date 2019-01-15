Day Two sees first winners for Midgets

Day two on Lake Karāpiro has produced the first winners from the midgets section at the 30th Waka Ama National Sprint Championship.

Te Pahou from YMP Waka Ama are this year's midget W6 boys winners. While Mareikura Wacky Waka from Marekura Waka Ama won both the W6 and W16.

For the W6 midget champions boys and girls, teamwork is the key to their win.

“We worked together as a family to attain our success and ultimately the victory,” says Te Pahou paddler Temania Tapatahi Taiapa.

Coach Ropoama Hape says it's just their hard work that's really got them there.

“They got a passion for the wai and ngā mahi ā rēhia kei waho o te whare.”

Mareikura Wacky Waka are first time champions of the midget girls and were undefeated in all their races.

“We gave it our all every single race,” says Mareikura Wacky Waka paddler Jorjah Tuapawa.

However, both teams remain humble and even speechless to win gold.

“I am overjoyed, this is so awesome,” says Tuapawa.

“Very happy and humbled,” says Tapatahi Taiapa, “but we stay focussed on the task ahead.”

The W12 boys winners are Tai Kotukutuku Mayhem-Mitamitaga Ngāti Rehia.

A record 1986 paddlers between five years old to 16 years took to the water in 51 races.

Tomorrow the Intermediate and J16 finals will be taking place.

The J16 favourites are Baby Heli's and Puhi Kaiariki who both hail from Horouta Waka Hoe Club.