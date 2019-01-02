Damage to graves at Taihape Cemetery prompts rabbit cull

The Rangitikei District Council is set to undertake a cull of the rabbit population within Taihape Cemetery to reduce the numbers of the pest.

Over the last two months, the council says it has seen significant damage to lawns and historic graves caused by the burrowing of rabbits.

“Our aim is to see a significant reduction in rabbit numbers so that little, or no future damage, occurs at the cemetery,” the council said in a statement.

“We understand this is a very sensitive issue and care will be taken to minimise any effects on those visiting loved ones buried in the cemetery.”

The council has employed a commercial contractor to commence the operation towards the end of January, depending on weather.

“Letters to neighbouring landowners will be sent well in advance of the operation taking place, and signs will be erected letting cemetery visitors know a control programme is occurring.”