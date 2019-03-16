Crusaders/Highlanders game cancelled following Friday's attack

The Super Rugby match between the two South Island teams has been cancelled tonight following the attacks in Christchurch on Friday.

Many events and sports matches have been cancelled following the tragic event, including the cricket match between the Black Caps and the Bangladesh.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 15, 2019

Both teams have players and coaching staff that have connections to Christchurch. It will also be close to home for the Crusaders players.

Posted on an Instagram story just after 4pm on Friday afternoon, All Black captain Kieran Read showed how he had been caught up in the terror in Christchurch.

The Crusaders forward showed that he was caught up inside a school hall waiting for his daughters to be released from the lockdown.

“Sending my thoughts to all victims today,” wrote the No.8. “Locked in the school hall waiting for the girls.”

Former Crusaders player and Muslim Sonny Bill Williams posted a tearful message on his social media accounts. The Auckland Blues player converted to Islam in 2009 and is the first Muslim to play for the All Blacks.

My heart is hurting about the news coming out of Christchurch. Sending love & prayers to the effected families❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/7PX9wc56b8 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 15, 2019

A near packed Forsyth Barr was expected tonight, with a seating capacity of just under 31,000 more than twenty thousand spectators were expected to make their way to the match, which was supposed to start at 7:35pm.