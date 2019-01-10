Constable Glen Osborne is helping others into the police force

Constable Glen Osborne is helping Whanganui locals to join the Police force. He organises classes to help others overcome the theoretical and physical fitness test to enter the force.

More females are joining the force and as at 30th April 2016, women comprised 32.2 per cent of all New Zealand Police staff.

Osborne says he had to overcome his lack of literacy skills to get to where he is today.

The Adult Literacy and Life Skills Survey says Māori and Pasifika ethnic groups were over-represented in the low performers in both literacy and numeracy in New Zealand. Police officer education requirements range from a high school diploma to a college degree.

Osborne had this to say about helping others into the force.

"I wanted to be a policeman simply because for me I believe a police officer has some mana, there are some good police officers out there and I've always wanted to be a role model for my children, for my nieces and nephews, for my whole family."

"Look at my story: I got 13% in School C English in the fifth form, that is not a good mark, that is not good English."

"I hadn't studied for thirty years and then I put the effort in, I worked hard, I got the right people around me. And I studied, and I studied my butt off! The first thing you have to do is basically make sure your fitness is up, secondly, there's a lot of exams, a lot of paperwork to do so you need to start studying now."

He also says this about the growing numbers of women joining the police force. "I think they're excellent in the police force because they have a different type of repor with people, with witnesses and offenders. And they've got that nice soft tone, most have got that beautiful tone that they can talk to and communicate."