Christmas celebrations ruined by burglars

Christmas celebrations have been ruined for families around the country who’ve had some of their most precious possessions stolen.

Father Richard Moon and his whānau returned to their home from Christmas celebrations yesterday to find more than $30,000 worth of property taken.

Tools valued at several thousand dollars were stolen from a vehicle on the property, as well as a thermal hunting camera and other items sometime between 10am and midnight on Christmas Day, police told Te Kāea.

“The house and vehicle have both been damaged as well,” police said in a statement.

Moon says police have visited the property in Waimanawa, Bay of Plenty, to investigate today but found no leads as the fingerprints were “too old and too dirty”.

However, he has had six people contact him with the names of possible suspects.

“All three names the same from six different people,” he says.

Moon is offering his boat as a reward for information leading to the recovery.

Auckland burglary

Meanwhile, a home owned by Freda Donna in Papatoetoe was also burgled yesterday while she was spending the afternoon with her mokopuna.

She told Te Kāea the backup power station battery for her breathing machine was taken as well as all of her jewellery, perfume, alcohol, a Kathmandu jacket and other clothing.

She says she needs the machine to breathe at night and if the power goes out she has to travel.

"I have a respiratory disease and so when I sleep I go on the Bipap to help me breathe, she says.

"If the power goes off I can hook the battery up for eight hours. If I go anywhere with no power I can hook the battery up."

Donna is calling for the public to help find the battery.

“If anyone on the streets if Papatoetoe see it lying anywhere or someone tries to pawn it off please, please think about me.. or just drop to police station. You cannot buy them in this country and they are very expensive.”

The machine is valued at more than NZ$700, according to the manufacturer's website.