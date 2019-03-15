Christchurch shootings: Man charged with murder

The number of people killed in the Christchurch mosque shootings today has increased to 49 and one man has been charged with murder, says Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

During an announcement this evening Bush confirmed that 41 were killed at the attack at the Dean Ave mosque and seven were murdered at the Linwood mosque.

Since 7pm today one person has also died from their injuries at Christchurch Hospital.

Bush says a 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow morning.

Three other people have been arrested, including two men and one woman.

“We are working through to see what their involvement was,” says Bush.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush addresses the media. Video: Stuff

He says the four people in custody had not been on any terrorism watch list.

“No agency has had any info about these people. I’ve been in touch with my Australian colleagues who had no information about them either.”

Bush says staff around the country are working to ensure the safety of the public.

“Every available police emergency resource within our other government agencies and defence force are doing everything we can to keep our community safe.”

“This unprecedented abhorrent event is now classified as a terrorist event,” Bush adds.

Bush says police are not actively looking for another shooter.

He has advised people looking for support to call 0800115019.