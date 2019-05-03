Chch mosque toll now 51

Another victim from the March 15 Mosque terror attack has died overnight in hospital bringing the toll to 51.

The 46-year-old Turkish national was injured in Al Noor Mosque and Police say had been in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital since the horrific event.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sad news will be felt across Turkey, as well as New Zealand.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the family and community of this man who has died overnight in Christchurch Hospital,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern confirmed that the man had been in intensive care since the attack. He was the second victim to die while in hospital.

“I want to acknowledge all the medical staff who have cared for the 49 men women and children who were shot and wounded in the attack and taken to hospital," said Ardern,

“This a testament to the extraordinary work put in by the medical staff at Christchurch, Burwood and Starship Hospitals in the aftermath of the shooting to save lives."

Nine people shot during the terrorist attack remain in hospital, all are in a stable condition. As a country we continue to send our hope for their speedy recovery,” Ardern said.

The man’s family has requested that his name not be released.

