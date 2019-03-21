A change of culture in parliament needed - Ghahraman

Race Relations Day provides an opportunity to celebrate and experience many of New Zealand's more than 200 ethnic communities.

Green Party Human Rights spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman is pushing for change in the culture in parliament and MPs using it as a platform to launch racial attacks on immigrants.

Source - Facebook

Golriz Ghahraman arrived here a scared 9-year-old after fleeing the conflict of her home Iran in search of freedom and Friday, the 15th of March, was a stark reminder of those times and New Zealand's darkest day. However, some in Māoridom see it differently.

Ghahraman is calling for a change in the culture of parliament and wants MPs to stop the hysteria and fanning the flames of division against immigrants. The theme for Race Relations Day 2019 is 'Te Rā Whanaungatanga' our people, our cultures, our languages.

The spokesperson for the Greens on human rights Ghahraman says, "It did remind me as well that there were among the victims were people like me who actually fled persecution and in some cases really serious war.

"I wanted us to all accept that it's coming from across the whole house and for us to stop now and just don't play that kinda Donald Trump politics of hate and division."

My people feel it out on the street. Every time you blame migrants or refugees or Muslims for click-bait, our kids are going to school and consuming that hate."

Professor Tom Roa had this to say about past terror acts that have happened to Māori, "The Māori world remembers the theft and killings at Parihaka, and at Rangiaowhia, and onward to the land wars against colonial soldiers at Te Rata, and at Waerenga-a-Hika, and elsewhere around the country."

The events in Christchurch are distressing. If you, or someone you know, needs mental wellbeing support or advice then call or text 1737 anytime. There is some great advice on coping after a traumatic event here https://www.health.govt.nz/node/9714 It includes key information for parents for children.