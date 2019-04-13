Central government should foot the bill for Auckland infrastructure

John Tamihere says central government should pay for the infrastructure in Auckland and not the rate payer following his most recent announcement during his campaign in the Auckland mayoral race.

“The infrastructure around Auckland is huge so what we've got to do is you either rev up rates and our people can't pay those. 60% of our people are rentals”, Mr Tamihere said.

He also wants an upgrade to Eden Park so the venue has the ability to cater for all sports and major events like Te Matatini in 2021.

“We've got a facility it's already there, it's significantly infrastructure costed out and I'm just adding to it.”

Adding to his plans is relocating the Warriors to Eden Park to prevent a costly overhaul at Mt Smart stadium.

Te Ao contacted Auckland mayor Phil Goff for a response. In a statement he said "Splashing out hundreds of millions of dollars into an unfunded stadium strategy doesn't make sense to me."

He also said my priorities are investing in improving transport and housing infrastructure and investment in our environment. That is where my focus has been and we've made good headway on those issues in the last 3 years."

Today's announcement at Chamberlain Park is part of his first major policy release, covering parks, open spaces and stadia. Including this public golf course that will be part of Auckland's own 'Central Park' of the future.

Chamberlain Golf Course member Hare Paniora says, “If everything pans out the way in which John has planned it than I’m happy. It would be affordable to play here.”

Tamihere says he will announce a second policy later this year which will focus on Māori who make up 11% of Auckland's population.