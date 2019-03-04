Canterbury cops put guns away

The directive ordering police in Canterbury to carry firearms at all times has been lifted following the arrest of a man sought in relation to a firearms incident in Christchurch last weekend.

A 20-year-old was located by police in Papanui at 2.15pm on Sunday and was taken into custody without incident.

Extensive enquiries were conducted to locate the man following the armed incident on Anzac Drive early on Saturday 23 February.

The man has been charged with using an imitation firearm against police, he is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.