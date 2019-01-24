Topic: Education

Call for govt to support ending "voluntary" school donations

By Mānia Clarke
  • Auckland

The NZ Principals Federation is renewing calls for the Labour-led government to honour its pre-election promise of a funding incentive for schools that stop soliciting "voluntary donations" from parents. 

Te Kāea spoke about the issue to locals in South Auckland who are struggling to meet school stationary costs.

“We need more of that in South Auckland,” says Year 12 student Rebecca Afaese-Le Noel, “Because I know my mum's gonna spend more money, on my younger siblings as well, for their stationery and it's just ridiculous.”

“I've gotta sacrifice,” says another parent Robyn Pivott., “I've gotta not pay one [other] thing to be able to get the uniforms, because you only get given a certain time.”

NZ Prinicpals Federation President Cormick wants the government to honour its pre-election promise to give schools that drop the "voluntary donations' from whānau an extra $150 per pupil.

“We know many of our whānau across the country are unable to make those contributions,” says Cormick.

“The challenge for the education system is that we're not resourced well enough, we don't get enough money from our government.”

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says the government is aware of the cost burden on parents and is working on a number of ways to address them.

"For example, the government's Families Package has boosted incomes of more than 380,000 families by $75 a week," says Hipkins.

Cormick will continue to raise the issue with the education minister in the coming weeks.

Related stories: Education

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community