Call to get rid of fear of HIV

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Auckland
Pictured: Mark Fisher, Executive Director of Body Positive.

New statistics show that people still have fears about those who are HIV positive. 

Executive Director of Body Positive, Mark Fisher says the stigma comes from the beginning of the Aids epidemic in New Zealand when it was a death sentence.

"In reality, if someone knows they're living with HIV they're the ones taking the precautions, they're taking the medications, their virus is undetectable so they can't pass it on. So, there's zero risk from those people."

He says, "The main risk is coming from people that don't know they have HIV."

Fisher is urging people to get tested and get rid of the fear of HIV. 

