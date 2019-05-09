Brown Buttabean motivating youth with Rangatahi Māia course

A new course is being developed that will benefit rangatahi using the Whare Tapawhā model. The six-week programme is being facilitated and partnered with David Letele aka the 'Brown Buttabean' and the Waipareira Trust.

The aim is to improve their overall wellbeing and to prepare them for work or education.



The course takes a holistic approach and includes physical activity and nutrition elements as well as work readiness skills. These include learning about employment and education options, CV writing, searching for employment and cultural and community service activities.

"Bro, this is hard, there's no getting around it. Life is hard so we keep pushing through and always remember, it's not pain you're going through- it's only exercise," says Letele.



Through fitness, Letele looks to help instill the importance of self-purpose into the hearts of his new students. The course will work with the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of participants to try and change their mindset around life's challenges.



"Finding your 'why'...My 'why' was my family, their 'why' might be different but we can help them find it. If your 'why' is strong you'll find your way through anything."

"A normal day is, we will have one of our boot camps in the morning but our boot camps [are] not all about the physical...the whole time that you're training I'm seeding messages through into you so that you can start changing the way you think."



After the six week programme, the rangatahi will be transitioned to Waipareira employment navigators, working alongside them to develop long-term aspirational plans and supporting them to achieve their goals, with a particular focus on education or employment.



The six-week Rangatahi Māia course will kick off next Monday.