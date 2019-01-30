BREAKING: TPK Chief Executive Michelle Hippolite resigns

By Talisa Kupenga , Te Kāea
  • Wellington

Michelle Hippolite (Source: Te Puni Kōkiri)

After six years at the helm, Te Puni Kōkiri Chief Executive Michelle Hippolite has resigned.

Hippolite notified key stakeholders and Te Puni Kōkiri staff before lunchtime Wednesday.

A Te Puni Kōkiri spokesperson told Te Kāea the chief executive role has a term of five years and that Hippolite’s term was extended for 18 months under the previous government.  However, it was Hippolite that made the decision to not continue on for another term.

The Waikato, Rongowhakaata and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki descendant took up the position in December 2012 and was the first woman to lead the organisation since its establishment in 1992.

Hippolite will officially step aside come July.

