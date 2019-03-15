BREAKING: Multiple reports of shooting at Chch mosque

Multiple accounts of a shooting at a mosque near Hagley Park in Christchurch and a heavy police presence in the area have been reported this afternoon.

Witnesses have reported gunshots, casualties and a heavy police and emergency services presence around Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave, Riccarton.

One News is reporting that witnesses have seen many dead and injured at the mosque.

The Herald is reporting that a dead body has been seen lying near Al Noor Mosque.

It's also being reported by the newspaper that a second gunman has been seen near Linwood's Masjid Mosque.

Stuff is reporting shots being fired at Christchurch hospital.

Police have released a statement saying a "serious ongoing firearms incident in Christchurch all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown."

Police have urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.

A youth climate protest in Cathedral Square has reportedly been dispersed by authorities.

According to Stuff, the former president of the Muslim Association of Canterbury, Mohammed Jama, said a man with a gun went into the mosque about 1.40pm.