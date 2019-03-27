Body recovered from floodwaters near Hokitika

The body of an elderly woman has been recovered near the floodwaters in the Arahura Valley, north of Hokitika, police have confirmed.

The woman's body was found at around 9:19am this morning.

Police say the initial scene investigation appears to indicate that the woman got out of the vehicle she was driving and tried to cross the floodwaters on foot.

She was then swept away in the strong-flowing current of surface flooding on Arahura Valley Road.

Torrential rain has battered the West Coast of the South Island this week, making it the biggest downpour in twenty years.

A number of highways in the area remain closed and the Waiho River bridge was destroyed by floodwaters.

The investigation is ongoing, and the death will be referred to the coroner.

The woman's name has not yet been released.