Beach skidmarks destroy hundreds of shellfish

Locals are upset their work to protect Te Oneroa a Tohe, or Ninety Mile Beach are being ignored by locals and visitors across the long weekend.

One local shared images on Facebook out of frustration towards people who were abusing the beach without understanding the impact it has on the toheroa and tuatua beds.

In a one-metre skid left by a vehicle, she counted over 300 dead and damaged shellfish. Local Patau Tepania says this is an on-going issue and they have had enough.

One-metre skid mark destroys shellfish bed - Facebook / Naomi Austen-Reid

It's a plight the local iwi have been trying to raise awareness on for years.

