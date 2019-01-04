Baby boy’s serious injuries not accidental, says police

Police investigating an incident where a three-month-old baby was seriously hurt say the injuries were not the result of an accident.

An investigation has been underway since the incident in Welcome Bay, Tauranga, on December 30 where the baby boy suffered serious injuries.

The baby was flown from Tauranga Hospital to Starship Hospital in Auckland where he remains on life support, says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner.

“Police are yet to fully determine the circumstances surrounding the boy’s injuries but we can confirm they are non-accidental, he says.

“The extent of the injuries have shocked the enquiry team and our hearts go out to this child.”

Turner says police are working hard to find who is responsible and hold them to account.

“A team of 13 investigators remains focused on bringing this matter to a conclusion and they have been working around the clock to do so.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.