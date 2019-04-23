Author sought for proposed A Company book

With the C and B company books already published, a newly formed trust called 'The descendants of the 28th Māori Battalion Taitokerau A Company Association,' is compiling information to put into a book of their own.



Chairman of the newly formed trust, Brian Howe says, "The main purpose of [publishing] this book is that I think our descendants of A company need to have these heroes put in front of them so they know what these men, their grandfathers, their great-grandfathers did this during the war."



The trust is planning to travel to different marae within the north to gather as much information as they can, to gather as many stories as possible from the soldiers who were in the A company. Howe says there was a total of 800 soldiers who made up the company, s there are potentially 800 stories to be told.



President of the trust, Rawson Wright says, "We're here to be able to take the memories of both what didn't happen and what did happen forward in our book and I'm mindful of how some of the men were captured and sent away as prisoners of war. One of the things for me is the book is to be able to, five generations out, that we have recorded our story."



The trust is still in the process of finding an author who is able to write and publish the book.

They want an author who has whakapapa links back to the Northland region, someone who understands what they're trying to achieve.

"We fell over with doing the research earlier on," says Howe, "Because they either didn't have the reo, didn't have the tikanga, didn't have the bloodline connection to A company, or they didn't have enough experience."



Wira Gardiner and Monty Soutar have shown interest in publishing the book but, as the project is in its early stages, such a decision will be made at a later time.