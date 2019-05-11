Aus kōhanga reo increases reo in Brisbane homes

Te Kōhanga o Ēkara has been operating in Brisbane Australia for three years. Immersing tamariki in te reo and tikanga Māori has always been their passion. However, issues of funding and resources have presented them with a few challenges.

Teacher Sharna Te Hau says, “We're dedicated to providing an environment for our children to live in a Māori world with our teachings and customs so they can see their culture every day and know where they come from and who they are.”

More than 50,000 Māori are estimatd to live in Queensland and the whānau from Ēkara are hoping to eventually expand their services.

“In regards to funding, we tried to expand last year but it didn't eventuate. So, our focus at present is about maintaining this language nest. In the future we can look at opening other facilities in Brisbane.”

Pathways for the tamariki to learn the language after they have finished at the kōhanaga are also being considered.

“We have no full immersion primary facilities at this stage but in time hopefully full immersion or bilingual will be available.”

Despite the challenges, Māori education is proving to be beneficial for the whole whānau.

“This is an opportunity for our children to learn, not just the children but also their parents. As soon as the children come into this forum you can see the desire of the parents. It's an opportunity for the language to have a presence at home. Overall it's beneficial for the children and their parents.”

In the meantime, the kōhanga is preparing children should they one day be called back home to their marae.