Auckland get behind City Mission to share a little Christmas joy

Tony Kake, Papakura Marae CEO.

The wider Auckland community is getting behind the Auckland City Mission this festive season, however, the City Mission still needs help to ensure every child in hardship gets the Christmas they deserve.

The Mission is currently providing for homeless people and vulnerable Aucklanders out of their temporary home in the CBD while their new site on Hobson Street is under construction.

Starting today emergency Christmas food parcels and presents will be distributed to families in hardship from Eden Park, Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in Māngere and Papakura Marae.

Auckland City Missioner, Chris Farrelly, says, “We are thankful our clients will no longer have to queue from midnight outside our Hobson St building just to ensure a little Christmas cheer for their families."

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says the stadium is thrilled to be able to play a part in bringing some cheer to families in need.

“We are committed to utilising the park for more than just rugby and cricket and to have the opportunity to support a worthy cause like the City Mission this festive season is fitting."

The Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA) is pleased to be involved in this initiative as they have a longstanding partnership with the Mission but also work to provide for the people.

MUMA CEO, Wyn Osborne, says, “Our goal is and always has been to serve whānau in South Auckland. This is at the core of everything we do. As kaitiaki, or guardian, of our community it's a privilege to be part of this collective effort to share a little extra Christmas spirit with whānau."

Tony Kake, the CEO of Papakura Marae adds, “If our support can bring a cheer to a family or a smile to a child's face over this festive season - Awesome! "Manaaki Whanau i ngā waa katoa."

Farrelly says due to the support of the two marae the Mission is now able to go to the South Auckland community to share a little joy with families in need.