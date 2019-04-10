Auckland Council confirm fewer Anzac Day services

Auckland Council has confirmed there will be 58 fewer Anzac Day events around the region this year.

Police from across Auckland, the Auckland District Returned and Services Association (RSA) and Auckland Council have been working together to agree on a consolidated list of events in the wake of the Christchurch attacks.

In the current heightened security environment police have agreed to maintain a visible presence at events for public reassurance.

Auckland City Police District Commander Karyn Malthus has acknowledged local organisers who have taken on their recommendations, “Consolidating events for this year’s commemorations enables police to ensure that resources are deployed appropriately across services.

“There is no information about a specific threat to ANZAC events at this time, however, it’s important that the public be safe and feel safe at events in the current environment.”

Those gathering at each event will be invited to attend their local RSA at the conclusion of the activities.

The schedule of activities has been collectively agreed and supported by all agencies, enabling the RSA to give good coverage across the city while also managing the requirements of police.

The reduced schedule of events will see some centres lose their dawn and civic parades, while others will combine with neighbouring suburbs. Auckland Council and Auckland Transport are working out transport options to assist those wanting to attend these events.

Other activities for Anzac Day will continue as planned. Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge will shine poppy-red for Poppy Day on 10, 11 and 12 April and display a moving Anzac Day light show with a soundtrack on 23, 24 and 25 April from 6pm until midnight each evening.

Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira will also light up on 12 April for Poppy Day and on 23, 24 and 25 April for Anzac Day.

Confirmed Anzac Day services are:

Dawn Services

Wellsford

Warkworth

Browns Bay

Waikumete Cemetery

Waiheke

Auckland Domain

Pukekohe

Howick

Papakura

Manukau Memorial Gardens

Civic Services

Warkworth

Browns Bay

Silverdale

Waikumete Cemetery

Onehunga

Waiheke

Point Chevalier

Auckland Domain

Ōrākei

Great Barrier Island

Mt Wellington

Pukekohe

Waiuku

Howick

Ōtāhuhu

Papakura