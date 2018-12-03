Auckland City Mission prepares for biggest Christmas ever

The Auckland City Mission is expecting this festive season to be its most demanding as 2018 statistics show the highest ever demand for food parcels.

However, Missioner Chris Farrelly says he's hoping Aucklanders will once again open their hearts to help the city's most vulnerable at what can be an incredibly tough time.

Farrelly says, "We know the reality that many people are experiencing and for many families and individuals Christmas is simply unaffordable - not a Christmas of luxury but a Christmas with some of the simple joys.”

Farrelly says these are the times where those who are more fortunate can step in and help those families in need.

"We are not asking for extravagance at this time of year. The $ 1.5 million we are hoping to raise in our Christmas appeal which begins today will not only provide Christmas assistance but also essential services as we go into the New Year."

Farrelly is grateful to donors who donate to the cause as it shows their generosity to less fortunate families at this time of the year.

"Throughout the year we provide support to families and individuals in the greatest of need and through the assistance of Aucklanders we can ensure the Christmas spirit impacts on their lives well into the New Year."

"This year the theme of our appeal is about sharing the abundance many of us have- there is more than enough Christmas to go around."

Farrelly says for thousands of children, the only gift they will get this Christmas will come from Auckland donors via the Mission.