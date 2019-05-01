Atiamuri crash victims named, mourned by many

Police have named the victims of Sunday morning's fatal crash on Ohakuri Road in Atiamuri.

Jennifer Mary Rodgers, 51, of Lower Hutt was the sole occupant in the SUV.

Parents Margaret Agnes Teowhare Luke, 35, and David Wiremu Poutawa, 42, of Tokoroa, were with their children Khyus Isaiah Raurimu Poutawa, 7, Akacia Lee Alexia Te Ana Poutawa, 8, Jahnero Kevin Panapa Poutawa, 10, Chanley Tirohia Lavina Poutawa, 11, Trinity Nivek Rawiri Luke, 13 in a van.

Simplicity Bereavement Services set up a page for the Luke-Poutawa whānau saying the use of funds would be for the care and upbringing of Legacy and David - the two surviving children of Margaret and David.

The grandmother of the five children spoke on behalf of the Karauria-Luke-Poutawa whānau yesterday at a media brief in Waikato.

"No words can fully describe the agony, the anguish that the whānau are experiencing at this time," says grandmother Sherilyn Poutawa.

On behalf of the Luke-Karauria-Poutawa whānau, she thanked their friends, work colleagues, school teachers and neighbours for their condolences, aroha, prayers and awhi.

The whānau asked for privacy and respect and for people to continue to pray for them during this difficult time.

Te Ao understands that Ms Rodgers was a prominent figure in the Scouts NZ community and will be dearly missed by her huband, children and wider family.

Te Ao also understands that the Luke-Poutawa whānau will be taken to their marae in the Hawke's Bay for their tangihanga.

