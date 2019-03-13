ASB Polyfest could be on the move

The Manukau Sports Bowl has been the home of the ASB Polyfest for a number of years but it looks like the biggest Cultural Festival will soon be looking for a new home as the competition gets bigger.

Kaumātua of the event Martin Cooper says, "I don't mind the move so that the festival continues. But we're still looking in South Auckland for a potential place to hold the competition."

The festival attracted more than 110,000 people last year which is the biggest number of spectators in its 44 years. The plan for a new location is to accommodate the multitudes that attend.

Marunui Davis who used to perform at the Polyfest says, "I disagree because this is the home of the competition. I've performed here for a long time and I call this place home so no I don't want it to move."

The Auckland Council says they have no plans to move the venue in the near future.

School teacher Ripeka Paraone says, "It's always about comfort and access but what about hapū and iwi. Why can't we go to Pukekohe they have some big grounds down there. They have the raceway."

The plan is yet to be decided but it's expected a new location will be set in 2025.

