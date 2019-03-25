Artist shares Pare Kawakawa series for Christchurch victims

Pare Kawakawa is the title of Te Kura Ormsby's artwork, created in 2018.

She originally created the pieces as a tribute to her ancestors, who died at Rangiriri in 1863 during the confiscation of lands.

"I re-shared my art works on Facebook because I believe that we as Māori people, we felt the same mamae [hurt] the Muslim people have recently been hit with".

Sharing the art pieces on social media seemed fitting according to Ormsby.

"I’m actually proud of the way the majority of New Zealand has responded to this. I shared it so people don’t forget about the land wars- I’m not holding onto the past, I’m just acknowledging history."

Many women wore hijab across the county on Friday including at Christchurch's Hagley Park for the national call to prayer and two minutes of silence.

"We need to make an effort to learn about all the cultures who actually call New Zealand their home, so we are more aware of how to relate to each other’s cultures."

The young artist is currently working on a piece for Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta.

"This is a one-off original inspired by my art piece, Pare Kawakawa, being the first art work of my entire 160 series," says Orsmby.

"[Mahuta] wanted the original copy after seeing my post on social media but after further discussion, we thought it would be best to create her a new piece. So I’m re-creating this look and will personalise it."