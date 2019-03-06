Art teacher, students create māra puoro

A teacher and students at Lower Hutt school, Te Ara Whānui Kura Kaupapa o ngā Kōhanga Reo o Te Awakairangi I Te Whanganui a Tara, have created their very own māra puoro (sound garden).

The māra puoro consists of a selection of 35 different musical instruments which were hand-made by the school's art teacher, Makaira Waugh, and decorated by the students.

Waugh has been working on the project alongside Y0–Y10 students (5-15-years-old) for the past two years and created the instruments for the students to use and play with at their own leisure.

However, Waugh says there’s more to the project than just making instruments for students to play with.

“If we create a safe space for the students to play, to create, to learn while enjoying the artifact that’s here it can be good for their health and wellbeing.”

Waugh also says the idea of making musical instruments accessible for children was appealing and building the sound garden was a way to achieve that.

He hopes the instruments can be a great asset for the future of the school and the future of the students.