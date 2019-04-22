Arrest made in Waiau Pā incident

Police have confirmed this morning that a 37-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a firearms incident at Waiau Pā on Sunday afternoon.

At around 2.05pm, Police were called to Wrights Road following a report that a man had been shot, the victim remains in Middlemore Hospital.

Police say the man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Another incident involving a firearm took place in Clover Park on Saturday 20 April. Police confirm that this incident is unrelated.