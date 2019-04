A 39-year-old man has been arrested following the death of 17-month-old Sadie-Leigh Gardner.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lindsay Pilbrow confirmed the arrest was made following their homicide investigation into the baby's death.

Gardner was taken to Auckland's Starship Hospital from Tauranga with serious head injuries following an incident on March 27.

She sadly died on 29 March.

The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow charged with murder.