Arrest made following Kawakawa home invasion

Northland Police have arrested a female following an investigation into the violent home invasion incident last week in Kawakawa.

A 92-year-old female victim was attacked before two offenders allegedly stole property from her address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston says Police have had a good response from the public following an appeal for information.

“We’ve been contacted by several members of the Mid North community who have provided valuable information and we want to thank those people for their assistance,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Johnston.

A 24-year-old female will be charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She will appear in the Kaikohe District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Johnston says further enquiries has resulted in the female facing six additional burglary charges in relation to previous incidents.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to a second offender involved.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Police on 09 407 9211 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.