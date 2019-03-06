Aotearoa's smallest manu returns to Te Whanganui-a-Tara

A male titipounamu (acanthisitta chloris granti) looks yellow-green and is smaller than the female by a gram. PHOTO: Janice McKenna

Aotearoa's smallest manu is making its way back to downtown Wellington with about 60 titipounamu/rifleman moving over the hill from Wainuiomata from March 17th.

Aaria Dobson-Waitere, (Ngā Rauurukiitahi/Ngā Ruahinerangi), kaitiaki ranger at Zealandia says "she is excited to work closely with Taranaki whānui and Ngāti Toa Rangatira in capturing, moving and releasing the manu into their new ngahere where we hope they'll be wild."

Once widespread but now in decline with the loss of low bushlands the beautiful birds are now patched across the country. Unless humans intervene, decline of the species into fragmented blocks of bush tends to be permanent.

The female titipounamu has a high-pitched call but they don't grow any bigger than 8cm and can fit in the palm of your hand weighing in at 7 grams. PHOTO: Janice McKenna

The move has been planned for a number of years and is happening now because of an increase in titipounamu numbers in the Wainuiomata Mainland Island.

“We’re really positive about the translocation of the titipounamu to Zealandia, we want to see the species take wing across the region," said councillor Prue Lamason of the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

“It’s taken 15 years of predator control to build a viable titipounamu population, and we’re delighted to share the bounty with Zelandia.”

"The titipounamu is a real survivor. In recent years it has been the species that showed the greatest population increases in the Wainuiomata mainland island, which augers well for the future.”

This translocation will contribute to the conservation of tītipounamu across the region by establishing another population safeguarded in the sanctuary from introduced predators.



"Hopefully, all going well, within a few years we'll see them spilling beyond the Zealandia fence and into the suburbs of Wellington." says Dr Danielle Shanahan, spokesperson for Zealandia.

The birds feed on a diet of insects, spiders, moths and beetles and some ripe fruit but enjoy nesting in old ponga logs. PHOTO: Janice McKenna.

Early accounts of the bird describe it sometimes being tricked into the open hand by the rapid twirling of a leaf, a trick used by Māori to catch the birds for kai.

The bird's English name, rifleman, stems from a fancied resemblance of the bird's plumage to the uniform of an early colonial regiment. However, Stella Anderson says, "because it follows a spiralling route when going over the bark for food the little wren obtained its English name — 'to rifle' means to make spiral grooves as, for example, in a gun barrel."

This relocation is supported by Taranaki Whānui, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, and the Department of Conservation.

About titipounamu / rifleman



- Generally considered New Zealand's smallest bird, tītipounamu/rifleman weigh in at a tiny six grams.



- Titipounamu belongs to an ancient endemic family of Gondwanan origin, Acanthisittidae (New Zealand wrens). This family has just two surviving species, the rifleman and the rock wren, and is completely separate from all other 5,000 birds in its order. Five other species within the family have become extinct due to introduced predators.



- The name tītipounamu loosely translates to a mirage of greenstone, referring to the bird’s green plumage and fast-moving nature. These charismatic birds appear in many stories as one of the messengers of Tāne, the supernatural being of the forest.



- Titipounamu are still messengers for the forest today, their presence giving an indication of ecosystem health.