Aotearoa wakes for ANZAC Dawn Services - Photos

Thousands of early-risers attended a number of services around Aotearoa. Between 18,000 to 20,000 arrived at Pukekawa, Auckland Domain for the special Dawn Ceremony.

Fifty-eight Anzac services were cancelled in Auckland this Anzac in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack in March.

In 2018, there were 84 services in the city, today only 26 were approved to go ahead.

Thousands also turned out in Wellington at Pukeahu National Memorial Park.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy was accompanied by other government officials.

In Rotorua, Te Arawa veterans were present at the Anzac Dawn Services that took place this morning at Ōhinemtu.

