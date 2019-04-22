ANZAC services consolidated in Auckland

Fifty-eight Anzac services have been cancelled in Auckland but across the country more than 180 services will still go ahead.

In the wake of the Christchurch shootings where 50 people of the Islam community lost their lives, 58 Anzac commemorative services have been cancelled in Auckland.

Last year, there were 84 services in the city and this time the Auckland Council says that there will be just 26 services across the region.

Many of the services have been cancelled because of heightened safety concerns since the Christchurch attack and as there are not enough police in Auckland to monitor all the services. So, instead many services have been consolidated. This has been possible as the region has many services in venues quite close to each other.

Auckland RSAs say they are taking a sensible approach to Anzac Day events as the most important thing is for people to feel safe. Police will be highly visible at the services.

A lot of Māori veterans and whānau are expected to attend the Papatoetoe Ngā Tapuwae services at Burnside Park, George Street. These services will be held throughout the week, starting at 8 am and finishing at 12 pm.

There will also be a strong presence of Māori at the War Memorial service held at the Auckland Museum which starts at 6 on Thursday.