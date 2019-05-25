Ahikāroa to bring fire in season two

Ahikāroa caught the attention of many viewers last year and now it's back again for a second season.

Nepia Takuira-Mita, who plays the lead role of Hemi, says, "There's so much more drama in this season and a lot of raru that relate to us Māori and Pacific Islanders."

The series is based on real-life scenarios, some of which can create conflicts for the cast.

"I find that there are some things I don't agree with that Geo does and that other characters do, but I need to remember that I'm not the writer. Like stay in your lane, and there's a story to be told and that's my job to tell that story," says Turia Schmidt-Peke who plays the lead role of 'Geo'.

Te reo Māori plays a key part in this show and it also adds a unique element that stands out to viewers.

"It's one of the biggest messages about Ahikāroa is the fact that we are normalising it, not trying to teach it per se, but that's just how we live. We switch in between Māori and Pākeha every now and then and that it's normal to speak te reo Māori," says Takuira-Mita.

There are many issues people face in their lives and some of those issues will come to light in this show.

Schmidt-Peke says, "The issues that are shown on Ahikāroa in season two, I find they aren't really shown on any other shows that I've seen. They are much more complicated real-life issues and there are times where you know you hate a character and then you love them."

There will be new faces and personality throughout season two that could bring a whole other flavour to the series.

"The new actors are real mean and they get thrown into some pretty intense scenes and some pretty intense storylines. But, yeah, I'm really excited for everyone to see the new characters," Schmidt-Peke.

The first episode airs online at midday tomorrow, followed by a replay on Māori Television.