$70mil Waikato chicken hatchery to open

American company Cobb-Vantress is building a $70mil plus chicken breeding plant at Whangape, near Huntly in the Waikato.

The chicken factory will supply to 10 percent of the global market.

Local marae clusters Ngā Muka and Waahi Whānui are working with management and welcome the move, which will mean jobs for locals.

Ngā Muka chair Glen Tupuhi says, “Employees, with a focus on Māori have come from Huntly, Te Kauwhata, Meremere, Taupiri and Ngāruawāhia.”

"The plant is eighty percent completed with more recruitment as needed to take place for the post-build and production phase, which is already underway."

The eggs are being imported from America and the hatched two day chicks will be exported to Asia.

“New Zealand and America are birdflu-free zone countries which is why the Cobb-Vantress want to build here,” says Tupuhi.

“If a birdflu bloom hit Asia we would still be apply to supply the region with chickens.”

The opening of the plant will take place on the 31st of January, followed by a pōwhiri and hakari (luncheon) at Horahora Marae.

King Tuheitia is expected to attend the opening along with Cobb-Vantress president and company bosses.