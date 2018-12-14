$70,000 of meth seized by Kawerau police

A 35-year-old woman is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today on charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

Kawerau Police made one arrest this week and recovered a significant quantity methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $70,000 as part of Operation Notus.

Police recovered utensils, equipment, a firearm and $4000 cash.

Sergeant Al Fenwick says they are pleased to be able to have removed such a large quantity with the potential to cause enormous misery and suffering throughout the Kawerau community over the festive season.

He also says with the support of their partners and the Kawerau community, police remain committed to a methamphetamine-free Kawerau.

They urge those struggling with addiction to take the opportunity to seek help by free texting or free calling 1737.