A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit this morning, 45km off the east of Te Araroa in the North Island.

While there have been no reports of major damage or injury, GeoNet reported the quake as "moderate", at a depth of 25km which happened at 8:55am.

Tairawhiti Civil Defence says over 70 people had reported feeling the earthquake at the time via the GeoNet felt app.

They say that those who did feel the quake mostly reported it as weak and say there was no cause for concern.