$3.7mil seized in Comanchero gang bust

Police confirm a number of arrests have been made - Photo / File

Police have ended a year-long investigation into the activities of the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang today seizing $3.7mil in assets.

Police say that 'Operation Nova' engaged over 80 staff, including the Armed Offenders Squad, Dog Section and Specialist Search Group who executed search warrants at seven Auckland properties this morning.

The warrants were part of the second phase of the investigation into the alleged importing of drugs into Aotearoa and the laundering of millions of dollars.

Police have confirmed that senior members and associates of the Comanchero gang have been arrested.

This morning's seizures also included two residential properties and several high-end vehicles- Range Rovers, a Rolls Royce and two Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams of the National Organised Crime Group says, “We are determined to strip them of that wealth that we allege has come from criminal offending, and take the profit out of it.”

The national manager of the Financial Crime Group, Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman says the seizures ensure that criminal wealth is not able to be re-invested to help the gang grow.

“These seizures are also about removing the symbols of status and influence used by organised crime groups to attract others to join.”

Police haven't ruled out the possibility of further seizures and arrests.

The Comanchero Motorcycle Club started in Sydney, Australia, and made their move to NZ in 2018.