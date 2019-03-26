3,000 students to graduate from Awanuārangi

More than 3,000 students from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi will graduate on Friday 29 March.

The graduands have completed doctoral, masters, bachelor's degree and certificate qualifications in a range of more than 20 programmes including teaching, nursing, te reo Māori, performing arts, Māori Studies and Indigenous Studies.

Chief executive Professor Wiremu Doherty says this is the biggest event of the year for the Whare Wānanga and will allow whānau and the wider community to celebrate the achievements of the students.

“At a time of great challenge for Aotearoa and the world, they are graduating with unique research and scholarship expertise, knowledge and networks. They are therefore uniquely empowered to use the opportunities that their education gives them to make a difference, to make change happen, to build a better world.

“In the years ahead, we will look to them to exercise leadership and to seize every opportunity to work purposefully, creatively and collaboratively to address the challenges faced by our communities,” says Doherty.

Graduation 2019 will begin at 8am on Friday with a pōwhiri at Te Mānuka Tūtahi Marae.

The Gown & Town hīkoi through the center of Whakatāne will leave from Mitchell Park Reserve at 10am and proceed along The Strand to Mātaatua Street.