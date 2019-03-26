2yo's death enquiry upgraded to homicide investigation

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a two-year-old girl was found deceased on the tidal flats at Little Waihi last Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner has confirmed that the enquiry into the death was upgraded to a homicide investigation following the results of a post-mortem.

Police continue to appeal to the public for information on the death. In particular they want to speak to anyone who may have stayed in the Bledisloe Holiday Park, Little Waihi, between Monday 18 March and Friday 22 March.

The public is urged to contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300 if they have any information.

