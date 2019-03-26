Topic: Crime

2yo's death enquiry upgraded to homicide investigation

By Te Ao - Māori News
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a two-year-old girl was found deceased on the tidal flats at Little Waihi last Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner has confirmed that the enquiry into the death was upgraded to a homicide investigation following the results of a post-mortem.

Police continue to appeal to the public for information on the death.  In particular they want to speak to anyone who may have stayed in the Bledisloe Holiday Park, Little Waihi, between Monday 18 March and Friday 22 March.

The public is urged to contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300 if they have any information.

Read more:

Related stories: Crime

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox