29 people remain in hospital following CHCH shootings

The 29 people who were injured in the mosque attacks remain in Christchurch Hospital.

David Meates, Chief Executive, Canterbury District Health Board says two people have been well enough to go home since Monday afternoon, and are now being supported by family and friends.

There are still 8 people in a critical condition in intensive care. The 4 year old girl is still in a critical condition in Starship Hospital in Auckland. Her father is near her in Auckland City Hospital and his condition has improved and is now stable.

Meates says, "People injured in the mosque attacks are still our priority for surgery and other specialist care but we are also planning ongoing well-being and other support for them and their families, for the Muslim community in particular and for the wider community."

He says they are gearing all available theatres to follow-up acute surgery.

"We will be continuing to postpone planned surgeries for some time to come in order to free up theatre space and surgical teams."

This advice comes from the Mental Health Foundation and the All right? team. Their messages are based on best-practice wellbeing promotion evidence, and apply to all situations where people are struggling.

There are small things we can do to look after ourselves and others, even when times are tough;

• Be kind to one another. Kindness is contagious, and boosts endorphins (feel-good hormones) for both the giver and the receiver

• Take a digital detox, and focus on an activity you love. Reading, games with the kids, or a short walk – getting out into nature is very healing.

• Spend time with people you love - we all need each other. Talk about how you’re feeling, and take the time to listen to others who want to talk

• Focus on the things you can control.

Supporting our kids and whānau

• Children take their cues from parents — so if you’re okay, they’ll be okay too

• Be mindful how much ‘worry’ you’re displaying, be as cool as you can!

• Keep children away from more sensational media reports about the Christchurch shootings, but share things that are about the love people show such as the wall of flowers

• Answer their questions pretty matter-of-factly and in very ‘general’ terms. You don’t have to get the answers exactly right here. Ensure you talk too about the great job the Police do in keeping us safe.

Keep the reassurance low key too — over-reassuring can make us think we need to be worrying more than we are!

• Let them talk about it, but don’t let it ‘take over’ - use distraction to keep their mind off it

• Stick to your normal routines as much as you can.

If you want to talk to a trained counsellor, you can phone or text 1737 to be put through to a counsellor any time of the day or night. This is a free service for everyone.